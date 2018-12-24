Baku to host next OPEC+ meeting in early 2019

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is to host a joint meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee in late February or early March, as producers seek to rebalance oil prices by cutting supply, UAE energy minister, OPEC President Suhail al-Mazrouei said speaking at a conference of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.

Adviser to the Azerbaijani energy minister Zamina Aliyeva has confirmed the information, adding, though, that the exact date of the meeting is yet to be set.