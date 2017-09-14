Baku hosts signing ceremony of new agreement on Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields - UPDATED

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku today hosts solemn signing ceremony of the amended and revised PSA (Production Sharing) Agreement) on joint development of deepwater section of Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the ceremony.

The President delivers speech at the ceremony.

***

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak read out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's message of congratulation to the event participants.

Minister of State of the United Kingdom Alan Duncan read out Prime Minister Theresa May's message of congratulation, while Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili's message of congratulation was read out by the country's Energy Minister Elia Eloshvili.

Speakers at the event included Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Manabu Horii and Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley.

The event then featured the screening of a documentary on the successful implementation of the oil strategy in Azerbaijan.

Then the Amended and Restated Agreement on the Joint Development and Production Sharing for the Azeri and Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was signed in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and heads of delegations.