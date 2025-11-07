Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.8 per barrel

    Energy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 09:39
    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.8 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.63, or 0.96%, to $64.8 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.66 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.69 or 1.09%, amounting to $62.68.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 65 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала ниже 65 долларов

