"Azerenergy" revealed reasons for non-payment of staff wages

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ JSC "Azerenergy" to pay delayed salaries to employees in a few days. Report was told by spokesman of "Azerenergy", Alekber Bakhshaliyev.

A.Bakhshaliyev stated, the problems with the issuance of salaries to employees are related with financial difficulties: "Not only we experience the financial difficulties. The following week, all employees will receive their salaries."

Wages of "Azerenergy"'s employees have not been paid since July, another part since August.