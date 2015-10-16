"Azerenergy" revealed reasons for non-payment of staff wages

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ JSC "Azerenergy" to pay delayed salaries to employees in a few days. Report was told by spokesman of "Azerenergy", Alekber Bakhshaliyev.
A.Bakhshaliyev stated, the problems with the issuance of salaries to employees are related with financial difficulties: "Not only we experience the financial difficulties. The following week, all employees will receive their salaries."
Wages of "Azerenergy"'s employees have not been paid since July, another part since August.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook