Azerbaijani oil price up 60 USD

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today price of Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transporting via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets, increased by 0,17 USD or 0,28%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 60,07 USD a barrel.

At the end of last week Azerbaijani oil made 59,94 USD and yesterday 59,90 USD a barrel.

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).