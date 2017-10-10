Azerbaijani lawmakers visit SOCAR Petroleum SA office and SOCAR's filling station in Bucharest

© Report

Bucharest. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation attending the 63rd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest - Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations Siyavush Novruzov, deputies Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Kamran Bayramov have visited headquarters of SOCAR Petroleum SA, SOCAR subsidiary in Romania.

The Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijani delegation first visited the company's office and had a friendly conversation with employees.

The guests were informed about achievements of SOCAR Petroleum SA, projects to be implemented in near future and filling stations to be launched.

It was noted that SOCAR, which became a leading actor in Romanian energy market in a short period of activity, now has 38 filling stations across the country.

Then, Azerbaijani lawmakers have visited one of the filling stations operating under SOCAR brand in Bucharest. They reviewed conditions established for the customers as well as with products, brought from Azerbaijan and put for sale in the station under Made in Azerbaijan brand.