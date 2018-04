Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, Azerbaijan produces about 108,000 tons of oil and 82 million cum of gas per day.

Report informs referring to sources in the government.

The production is acquired from offshore and onshore fields, as well as from "Shah Deniz", "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli", "Umid" and other fields, which are jointly developed with foreign companies.

38.7 mln tons of oil and 28.6 bln cum of natural gas were produced in 2017.