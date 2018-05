Baku. 5 January REPORT.AZ/ The volume of electricity generated in Azerbaijan in December 2017 amounted to 1.9 billion kWh.

Yahya Babanli, spokesperson of “Azərenerji” OJSC told Report.

He said this is 0.3 billion kWh or 13.64% less as compared with the same period last year. The given figure equaled to 2.2 bln kWh in December 2016.

“During this period there was also a mutual exchange of electricity with other states,” said Babanli.