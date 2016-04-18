Azerbaijan increases gas export

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ During January-March of this year, Azerbaijan has exported 2,459 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs, this figure is 1,3% higher than the same period last year.

In accordance with the customs declarations, during reporting months exported gas made 597,609 million cubic meters. Relevant amount made 95,413 million USD. Cost of export gas is 26% more than analogical period of last year by 26%. During first quarter of this year, share of natural gas in total export amounted to 5,36%.