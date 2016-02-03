Azerbaijan earned 446 million USD in January from 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' projects

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Totally, 446 million USD from sale of profit oil on 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) fields bloc and profit gas on 'Shah Deniz' gas-condensate field entered State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in January this year.

Report was told in the fund, 442 million USD of this amount gained from sale of profit oil of 'ACG', 4 million from profit gas of 'Shah Deniz' field.

Notably, from 2001 to February 1, 2016, 117,5 billion USD entered to SOFAZ from ACG as well as 2,5 billion USD from 'Shah Deniz' field.