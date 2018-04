Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 2,197 million tons of oil products in 2015.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, 751.921 mln US dollars accounted for oil products.

The amount of oil products exported in 2015, were 45% less than in 2014.

Last year, the share of total exports of oil products amounted to 6.58%.