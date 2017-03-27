Azerbaijan exported 590 mln cubic meters of gas to Turkey

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, Azerbaijan exported 590.35 mln cubic meters of gas to Turkey.

Report informs citing the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) in Turkey, share of the Azerbaijani gas in Turkey's natural gas imports amounted to 9.98%. The volume of export of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey in January 2017 dropped by 0.69% compared to the same period last year.

A total of 5 91434 mln cubic meters of gas imported to Turkey in January which is 9.67% more than in January 2016.

4 20933 mln cubic meters of gas (7117%) were imported through pipelines. 1 70501 mln cubic meters of gas (28.83%) were liquefied natural gas (LNG).Turkey increased LNG imports by 46,98% in January, while decreased gas imports via pipeline by 0.56%.

During the reporting period, Turkey imported 2,829.41 mln cubic meters of gas from Russia, 254.32 mln cubic meters from Norway, 384.04 mln cubic meters from Nigeria, 349.90 mln cubic meters from Qatar, 789.58 mln cubic meters from Iran, 636.60 mln cubic meters from Algeria, 80.15 cubic meters from the United States.

Notably, according to the gas agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, signed in March 2001, natural gas produced in the first phase of development of "Shah Deniz" field exported to this country. Azerbaijani gas is exported to Turkey via theSouth Caucasus pipeline on Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route. Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey in the framework of this project started in July 2007.