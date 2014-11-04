 Top
    Azerbaijan cuts oil export through Novorossiysk by 43%

    During January-October 2014 SOCAR exported 847.4 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-October 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 847.352 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline (Black Sea, Russia).

    Report was told in the company, compared to the same period of 2013, exports of oil decreased by 43.3%. In October, exports of oil via this pipeline amounted to 84.769 thousand tons.

    According to the results of 2013, SOCAR exported 1,751 mln tons of oil via the northern route.

