    ASOIU intends to cooperate with SOCAR

    In recent years, number of university students increased by 25% and reached 10,000

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, 10 000 students study at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and number of the students increased by 2 000.

    Report informs, Rector of the university Mustafa Babanli said.

    He noted that despite problems in the labor market regarding employment of all the graduates, the issue will be solved by improving quality of education.

    According to him, the university intends to cooperate with industry.

    He also stated the intention to cooperate with the SOCAR: "Currently, discussions for future cooperation are underway."  

