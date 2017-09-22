One more well put into operation in "Gunashli" field

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commissioned well No. 115 at deep water drilling platform No. 3 in "Gunashli" field after major overhaul.

Report was told in the SOCAR press service, the well with daily production of 5 tons of condensate and 190 thsd cubic meters of gas from 2291-2234 meters interval was commissioned.

Overall, 45 wells from the inactive fund in the "Gunashli" field were put into operation in early 2017. From these wells, a total of 125.6 mln. cubic meters of gas and 167.6 thousand tons of oil were produced in January-August.