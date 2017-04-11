Another fuel station under SOCAR brand launched in Baku

© Socar-petroleum.az

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of SOCAR filling station on Nobel avenue of Baku was held today.

Report was informed in SOCAR Petroleum, number of filling stations operating under SOCAR brand reached 25.

President of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, General Director of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC Togrul Seyidov, other officials and visitors attended the event.

SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev cut a ribbon symbolizing official opening of filling station and mentioned words of President Ilham Aliyev on creation of new jobs told several years ago: “Creation of new jobs should be a continuous process, and newly established jobs, besides improving social conditions of population, should also accelerate economic development of the country”. It was noted that based on this principle network of filling stations operating under SOCAR brand has been actively expanded. R.Abdullayev noted that SOCAR filling stations make significant contributions to social welfare of population in the country.

Then general director of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC T.Seyidov introduced working conditions created in filling station, its structure, working rooms, as well as equipment reflecting cutting edge technology to visitors. According to him, the facility has been equipped with innovative devices like POS terminals and ASAN payment terminals for non-cash payments, fuel distribution units produced in Japan, as well as automatic system for control of sales and stocks. Five fuel distributing units have been installed in the station, which will provide Super, Premium, Ai-92 gasoline and diesel fuel. Station has the capacity to serve 8 small passenger vehicles and 2 large trucks at the same time. He noted that average 40 people work in each of such stations.

At the end of the event SOCAR president R.Abdullayev congratulated SOCAR Petroleum staff on launch of new filling station and whished them success. He expressed assurance that SOCAR Petroleum staff will properly fulfill their duties, approach their obligations with responsibility and justify trust.