ACG partners intend to participate in tender to acquire US companies' equities in ACG

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/cb4fd2496e07c4dd6075c9aa49d815c9/09d355d3-4058-47cb-80e3-a502b519ce36_292.jpg

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), BP and partners, intend to participate in a tender to acquire equity in development of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

Report informs that he said high dividends had been received from this project.

In December 2018 ExxonMobile announced intention to sell its 6.79% share in ACG, while Chevron planned to sell its 9.57% share in ACG and 8.9% share in Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

ACG shareholders are BP - 30.37% (operator), AzACG (SOCAR) - 25.00%, "Chevron" - 9.57%, "Inpex" - 9.31%, "Equinor" (formerly "Statoil") - 7.27%, "ExxonMobil" - 6.79%, TPAO - 5.73%, "Itochu" - 3.65% and "ONGC Videsh Ltd." (OVL) - 2.31%.