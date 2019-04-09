​Absheron field expected to produce gas in Q3, 2020

Absheron gas and condensate field, located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, is expected to produce gas in the third quarter of 2020, Report informs citing Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019 magazine of German-Azerbaijan Foreign Trade Chamber.

The field is expected to produce 1.5 bcm cubic meters of gas and 700,000 tonnes of condensate in the first stage.

The annual production in the field will be 4 bcm of gas in 2022-2023.

According to SOCAR’s assessment, the field’s potential reserves are 350 bcm of gas and 45 million tonnes of condensate.