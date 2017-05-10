89% of works on expansion of South Caucasus Pipeline completed

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the quarter I of 2017, SCPX activities continued successfully along the pipeline route across Azerbaijan and Georgia. Overall, 89% of the construction and commissioning scope is already completed.

Report informs, "BP-Azerbaijan" has informed: “In Azerbaijan, mainline construction continues with approximately 320 km of pipe welded and 263 km of backfill completed. All five of the planned horizontal directional drilling activities have also been completed, the last one completed in April 2017”.

Notably, in Georgia, mainline construction is complete with about 62 km of pipe welded, coated, lowered into trenches and backfilled. Hydro-testing of the pipeline is ongoing in both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Construction works continue at the two compressor stations in Georgia, with 96% progress at the first and 70% at the second station achieved. Both stations are on track for 2018 start up. Metering station (Area 81) construction works are approximately 95% complete and on track for 2017 start-up.