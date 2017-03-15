85% of construction at STAR refinery completed

© SOCAR Türkiye

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ 85% of construction completed in STAR oil refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on Petkim peninsula of Izmir,Turkey.

Report informs, SOCAR's subsidiary SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc. reported on social media.

According to report, the plant at present employs over 15,000 people.

Notably, the foundation of STAR refinery was laid on October 25, 2011 by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The refinery with a producing potential of 10 mln tons crude oil/year, will start to operate in 2018. The plant to produce 4.7 million tons of diesel, 1.6 million tons of jet fuel, 320,000 tons of LPG, 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 690,000 tons of oil coke, 159,000 tons of sulfur and other products.

Mainly "Ural", "Azeri Light" and Kirkuk oil types will be processed in the refinery.