Selection of students within State Program on Education Abroad ends

Baku. 16 December.REPORT.AZ / Final statistics on admission for this year within State Program of Azerbaijani youth Education Abroad in 2007-2015' announced.

Report was told at the Ministry of Education, student selection on 2015-2016 academic years, last admission year of State Program, ended.

'Thus, selections on State Program completed', Ministry says.

Post graduate education levels were preferred in this year's competition and 176 persons gained right to study for master's degree, 25 for doctoral degree, 70 for residency, 102 for basis higher medical and bachelor degree.

'Within State Program, selections carried out for education of youth at world's leading higher education institutions and totally, 3558 persons gained right to study', Ministry says. 'Great Britain, Turkey, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands are first 5 countries that they want to study.'

As a result of selections, more students gained right to study for master's degree.

Up to now, within State Program 1147 persons have been entered into relevant graduate registration.

Within State Program, graduation of last student (on medical education residency) is expected in 2021.