New school year begins today in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan starts the 2019/2020 academic year.

Report informs, on September 16, classes begin in all secondary and higher educational institutions of the country.

In the new academic year, the first lesson in the elementary grades will be devoted to the topic "Sports and Health", in the V-IX grades - "Reading is the path leading to spiritual wealth", in the X-XI grades - "Azerbaijan in the path of development. "

In general, in the new academic year 1,525,016 students will study in general education institutions. 714,259 of them are girls and 810,757 are boys.

Notably, classes at secondary schools start on September 15 and end on June 14. In accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev of August 21, 2004, the new school year begins on September 15 and is celebrated as Knowledge Day.