Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Nakhchivan schools being digitalized as part of Azerbaijan-China cooperation

    Education and science
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 18:22
    Nakhchivan schools being digitalized as part of Azerbaijan-China cooperation

    Nakhchivan schools are being digitalized within the framework of Azerbaijan-China cooperation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists in Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    The minister noted that the Interactive Education Assistance project implemented within the framework of Azerbaijan-China educational cooperation aims to strengthen the educational infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan:

    "The project is characterized more by the provision of concrete infrastructure and equipment rather than material support. Within this framework, the digitalization of 216 schools and connecting these educational institutions to fiber-optic internet is being implemented.

    In addition, it is planned to provide 2,300 tablets to students, create servers and data centers for establishing management and digital environments in schools, as well as install cameras in 24 schools."

    Amrullayev added that there are currently no plans to optimize schools in the autonomous republic, and there is no such plan for the next three years.

    Azərbaycan–Çin əməkdaşlığı çərçivəsində Naxçıvan məktəbləri rəqəmsallaşdırılır
    Photo
    Эмин Амруллаев: Азербайджан и Китай реализуют проект по цифровизации школ в Нахчыване

    Latest News

    19:27
    Photo

    Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Other
    18:54

    Six issues included on agenda of Azerbaijani parliament's next plenary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    18:41

    Azeraluminium's export revenues drop by nearly 13%

    Industry
    18:33

    Nakhchivan State University discusses cooperation with Chinese universities

    Education and science
    18:22

    Nakhchivan schools being digitalized as part of Azerbaijan-China cooperation

    Education and science
    18:18

    Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy

    Other
    17:45

    International action plan on digital development adopted in Baku

    ICT
    17:37
    Photo

    Egypt may assist Azerbaijan in combating mine threats

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed