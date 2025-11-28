Nakhchivan schools being digitalized as part of Azerbaijan-China cooperation

Nakhchivan schools are being digitalized within the framework of Azerbaijan-China cooperation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists in Nakhchivan, Report informs.

The minister noted that the Interactive Education Assistance project implemented within the framework of Azerbaijan-China educational cooperation aims to strengthen the educational infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan:

"The project is characterized more by the provision of concrete infrastructure and equipment rather than material support. Within this framework, the digitalization of 216 schools and connecting these educational institutions to fiber-optic internet is being implemented.

In addition, it is planned to provide 2,300 tablets to students, create servers and data centers for establishing management and digital environments in schools, as well as install cameras in 24 schools."

Amrullayev added that there are currently no plans to optimize schools in the autonomous republic, and there is no such plan for the next three years.