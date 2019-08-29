Monitoring Center under State Language Commission to put forward proposals to Google, Facebook and other social networks - EXCLUSIVE

"The monitoring center under the State Language Commission will put forward proposals for observing the norms and rules of the Azerbaijani language in all social networks," Vice President of ANAS, member of the State Language Commission and Academician Isa Habibbeyli told Report.

According to him, the monitoring center will ensure the protection of the interests of the Azerbaijani language in the media, Internet resources, advertising media, textbooks, research works:

"The monitoring center under the State Language Commission will serve to protect the realities of our language, regardless of location. The center will provide these services on Google, Facebook and all other social networks. It will put forward proposals on social networks. At the same time, through various mechanisms on the Internet -resources, work will be carried out and all necessary measures will be taken to protect the Azerbaijani language. There is no information yet whether the services of the Monitoring Center under the State Language Commission for the Protection of Azerbaijan will be paid or free.

According to the academician, the monitoring center will launch operation before the end of this year.

Earlier President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On measures to preserve the purity of the Azerbaijani language and further improve the use of the state language."