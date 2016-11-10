Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and AzerGold CJSC ink MoU

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Institute of Geology and Geophysics will cooperate with AzerGold CJSC in geology and research in the field of mining.

Report informs referring to ANAS, for this purpose, a memorandum was signed between the two institutions.

President of ANAS, Academician Akif Alizadeh and Chairman of the Management Board of the company Zakir Ibrahimov signed the agreement.

According to the Memorandum of Cooperation, jointly scientists and experts will study geological and geophysical ore deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the document "AzerGold" in the company's exploration and mining in the National Academy of Sciences to conduct research on the creation of conditions for young scientists and specialists are planned.

In addition, the document provides for creation of opportunities for ANAS young scientists and specialists to conduct research in areas of exploration and mining enterprises of AzerGold JSC.