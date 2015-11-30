​ISESCO Director General visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ ISESCO Director General, Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was told in the press service of BHOS, Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri met with the management of BHOS.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov heartily greeted the guest and expressed his contentment in seeing him at BHOS. Stressing the significance of establishment of BHOS to embody President of Azerbaijan Mr. IlhamAliyev’s call “We should turn oil capital into human one”, Mr. Gasimov informed the guest about the history and 4 year activities of the higher school. He particularly underlined that education language of BHOS was English, that it was realized based on the contemporary technologies and programmes and that BHOS established close relations with industry. ISESCO director general was also informed about transnational companies BHOS was cooperating with, newly established research and training center on renewable energy engineering, lifelong learning faculty, BHOS new campus and master programmes which would be realized in future by BHOS.

Speaking about activities of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mrs. MehribanAliyeva, BHOS Rector talked about her support rendered to ISESCO, works carried out in the field of science, culture and education and works directed to the all-round development of the country. At the same time Mr. Gasimov talked about possibility of education of the young people representing ISESCO member states and suggested to fix the scholarship on the part of ISESCO in this connection. Then Mr. ElmarGasimov congratulated Dr.Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri on the occasion of “Friendship” order granted to him by the President of Azerbaijan Mr. IlhamAliyev and his reelection as the ISESCO director general.

ISESCO director general Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri said he was pleased to visit the most respectable higher school of the country. Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri pointed out that a number of leading education institutions with petroleum and technology related specializations were situated at ISESCO member states considering BHOS as very contemporary and beneficial project. At the same time Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri looked very positively at education of young people from ISESCO member states at BHOS and fixing scholarship in this respect. He assured BHOS management of giving necessary support to the above initiative.