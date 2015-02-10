Diplomatic academies of Azerbaijan and Iran sign memorandum

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, the head of the Iranian Diplomatic Academy Hadi Suleymanpur visited "ADA" University during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan that the rector of ADA university, Hafiz Pashayev and H.Suleymanpur discussed the cooperation between the diplomatic academies of the two countries. H.Pashayev responded positively to the exchange of a teacher and student between the two academies, joint conferences, different diplomatic seminars and expressed his willingness to visit Iran.

After the meeting, the two countries' academies signed a memorandum of the cooperation.