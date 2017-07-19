 Top
    Azerbaijan and Czech Republic plan to sign memorandums on cooperation in health and education

    Czech delegation plans to visit Azerbaijan in October© Report.az

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Senators of the Chamber for Economic Cooperation of the Czech Republic plans to visit Azerbaijan in October.

    Report informs, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Vítězslav Pivoňka said.

    "At the moment, parties are preparing to sign a Memorandum on cooperation in the health sector, which in particular will affect the development of resort areas of both countries", Pivonka stressed.

    He also added that work is underway to sign a Memorandum on cooperation in higher education and exchange of students.

