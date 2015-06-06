Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the EU decreased

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the countries of the European Union in the annual comparison decreased by 17.23% and in January-April amounted to 3 billion 558.8 million dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, last year exports from Azerbaijan to the EU countries decreased by 24.44% to 2 billion 647.7 million dollars, imports also increased by 14.52%, amounting to 911.1 million dollars. The share of exports to the EU countries is 62% of total exports, the share of imports is 26.77% of total imports.

According to the report, the share of Italy accounted 34.95%, or 925 300 000. Dollars from exports to the CIS countries and 21.67% - of the total exports. According to statistics, on an annualized basis has been declining exports to Italy by 50.04% due to the decline in exports of oil products. During this period, imports from Italy rose sharply to 58.1 million. To $ 161.5 million dollars.

In January-April of this year, the volume of foreign trade turnover in comparison with the same period last year decreased by 22.42% to 7.7 billion dollars. Of these, 3.4 billion dollars accounted for import transactions, 4.3 billion dollars for export operations. During the reporting period the volume of imports grew by 24.46%, export by 40.33%.