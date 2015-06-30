Weather forecast for July in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the average monthly temperature is expected to be close to normal but a little bit higher in some places in July. The amount of monthly precipitation is likely to be close to normal.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be +25+28°C (+22+27°C at night, +30+35°C in the daytime, +38+40°C on some days) that is close to the climate norm and 1 degree higher. Amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm (norm: 2-3 mm).

The average monthly temperature in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is expected to be +25+29°C (+14+19°C at night, +25+30°C in the daytime, sometimes it will rise to +32+36°C) that is close to the climate norm and 1 degree higher. The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm: 6-16 mm).