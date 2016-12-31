Weather forecast for first day of new year in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the first day of 2017 announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. However, rain expected in some places at night and in the morning. Fog predicted.South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening

The temperature will be +3+5 C at night, +7+9 C in the daytime, +3+5 C at night, +7+9 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-75% in afternoon.

In Azerbaijani regions, rain will fall, snow predicted in mountainous regions. In the daytime weather will be mainly rainless.It will be foggy in some places, west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3+2 C at night, +5+10 C in daytime, in mountains -1-6 C of frost at night, +2+7 C in daytime.