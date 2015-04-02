Rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 3 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 3. Fog and drizzle are likely to be in some places, however dry weather will dominate. Mild south-west wind will blow. West wind will blow in the morning. It will become mild towards the evening. Air temperature will be +4+6°C at night and +7+10°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, rainy weather is expected in some places on April 3. Sleet and snow are likely to be in mountainous regions. Fog is expected in various places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify. Air temperature will be +1+6°C at night and +9+14°C in the daytime, 0+4°C at night and +4+9°C in the noon in mountains.