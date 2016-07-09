Heavy rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on July 10, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rain is expected in some places at night. North wind will become milder in the daytime.

The temperature will be 20-23°C at night, 24-28°C in the daytime as well as 20-22°C at night, 26-28°C in the daytime in Baku.

On July 11, in the daytime, on July 12 at night and in the morning, north-west wind will intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain is expected. Heavy rain predicted in some places. The temperature will fall gradually to 4 degrees.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected at night and in the evening in Azerbaijan's regions. Heavy rain is predicted. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22°C at night, 28-33°C in the daytime as well as 10-15°C at night and 16-21°C in the daytime in the mountains.

The weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some places of the country until July 13. Heavy rain and hail predicted in some places. On July 11-12, west wind will intensify in some places. Increase in water level in rivers as well as short-term flood expected in some mountain rivers.