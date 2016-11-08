Fog observed over Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ At present, fog is observed in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea.

Deputy director of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova told Report, south-east wind is prevailing over Baku: “These are south-east flows. Difference between weather temperature of lower and higher atmospheric layers raises humidity, which in its turn causes fog”.

G. Mammadova noted fog is observed mainly in morning hours: “Afternoon warming increases temperature difference between earth surface and higher layer of atmosphere, which dissipates the fog”