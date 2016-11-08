 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fog observed over Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

    Deputy director: South-east wind prevails over Baku

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ At present, fog is observed in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea.

    Deputy director of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova told Report, south-east wind is prevailing over Baku: “These are south-east flows. Difference between weather temperature of lower and higher atmospheric layers raises humidity, which in its turn causes fog”.

    G. Mammadova noted fog is observed mainly in morning hours: “Afternoon warming increases temperature difference between earth surface and higher layer of atmosphere, which dissipates the fog” 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi