Ecologists warn not to stay outdoors for a long time

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Friday in Azerbaijan announced. Deputy director of the Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the cloudy weather is expected for February 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The occasional rain is likely to be. The sleet and snow are expected in some places. North wind is likely to intensify in the noon. The weather temperature will be +1+4°C at night and in the daytime and 0°C towards the evening.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is expected tomorrow. The sleet and snow are expected in some places, the fog in various areas. The west wind will intensify. The air temperature -3+2°C at night, +2+5°C in the daytime, -5-10°C at night and 0-5°C in the noon in mountains.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, from the evening of February 20 to 23, the weather conditions will become severely cold in Absheron peninsula. The cold discomfort conditions will strengthen. The snow is expected. It is not suitable for most people. Under such conditions, it is not recommended to stay outdoors for a long time.

In accordance with the Ministry's statement, from February 20 to 23, the weather conditions will become aggravated in the country. Strongly windy, cold, occasionally rainy and snowy weather is expected.