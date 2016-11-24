6 C of frost hits Absheron peninsula - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from November 23 daytime till 24 morning announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as stated in advance, unstable, wet, frosty weather conditions continued in the country till November 24 morning, snow observed on some places.

Amount of precipitation made 4 mm in Shabran, 3 in Chilov island, Gabala, 2 in Oghuz, Ismayilli, Kishchay (Sheki).

Snow cover depth: Altiaghaj 8, Lerik 4, Khinalig 3, Shabran, Rvarud 2, Pirallahi, Gabala, Shamakhi 1 cm.

The lowest temperature made 4-6 degrees of frost in Absheron peninsula, 0-4 in lowland districts, 8-12 in mountainous districts and Nakhchivan AR, 14 in high mountain areas of the Greater Caucasus.