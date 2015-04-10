 Top
    Up and low fines for failure to comply with an administrative acts defined in Azerbaijan

    The amount of the fine can not be less than four AZN

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers made a decision on the changes to "The rule of provision of administrative act by fine", Report informs. According to the decision signed by Prime Minister Artur Ras-zadeh, the amount of the fine cannot be less than 4 manats. Individuals cannot be fined more than 44 manats while legal persons 330 manats.

    Also, exception of cases on making decision on the suspension of the execution according to the Article 76.2 of the law on "Administrative Proceedings", on of the Law on of the administrative act, except when making a decision, the administrative appeal shall not suspend the execution of a complained administrative act.

