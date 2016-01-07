Statistics of regional visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev revealed

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has paid 19 visits to the cities and regions of Azerbaijan in 2015.

Report informs, head of the state has paid a visit to Gusar, Mingachevir, Barda, Astara, Lankaran, Shabran, Jalilabad, Khizi, Kurdamir, Aghsu, Ujar, Goychay, Zagatala, Shaki districts of the country and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well visited Sumgayit and Siyazan twice.

Azerbaijani President attended the opening ceremonies of 62 new entities during his regional visits.

They were opening ceremonies of 1 Heydar Aliyev Center, 1 flag square, 5 production facilities, 4 tourism resort facilities, 3 parks-boulevards, 1 'ASAN Service' center, 6 nurseries-kindergartens built by initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, 3 central hospitals, 12 road and transport infrastructures, 3 youth houses, 6 water supply infrastructures, 3 secondary schools, 6 administrative buildings, 2 electric (water and sun) stations, 1 museum, 4 (music, chess and children's art) schools and new terminal of 1 international airport.

Head of state visited 18 newly presenting for use and reconstructing facilities. These facilities include 5 production facilities. 4 parks, 3 museum-cultural centers, 1 flag square, 1 central hospital, 1 hotel, 1 resort center and the residential complexes built for totally 1182 IDP families in 2 cities.