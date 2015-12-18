Service Chief: Over 32,000 persons were issued Azerbaijani citizenship so far

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'As a result of measures carried in the field of migration, 1033 stateless persons were issued the citizenship of our country in accordance with relevant orders of Azerbaijani President. In addition, Azerbaijani citizenship of over 32 thousand persons was verified during last period.

Report informs, Firudin Nabiyev, Chief of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service said.

"Azerbaijan has joined UNHCR Campaign entitled 'To End Statelessness in10 years'", he said: "All proper works are carried out by Migration Service in all regions of the country for elimination of statelessness cases during short period."