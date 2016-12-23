Azerbaijani President: Fact that same city hosts European and Islamic Games within two years has a symbolic implication

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The fact that one country, same city hosts both European and Islamic Solidarity Games within two years has a symbolic implication”.

Report informs, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of National Olympic Committee (NOC) said at the ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2016 organized by NOC.

President reminded that Baku will host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017: “These games support multiculturalism ideas”.

“State policy, along with activities of our sportsmen and coaches, lays the basis for our sport achievements”, President Ilham Aliyev told and added that construction of sport complexes in regions continues.

Head of state stressed importance of popularization of sport and expressed belief in future achievements of our sportsmen.