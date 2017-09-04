President Ilham Aliyev views school No 74 in Baku after major overhaul - UPDATED

© azertag.az

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions in the secondary school No 74 in Bakikhanov, Sabunchu district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Report informs, the Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work. The building of the school was constructed in 1960. The school underwent a major overhaul under the “State Program for socio-economic development of Baku and its suburbs”, which was approved by the President of Azerbaijan.

The territory of the 912-seat school occupies a total area of 11,000 square meters.

There are photo stands in the foyer of the school highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, President Ilham Aliyev`s and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva`s attention to education.

Reconstruction of the school saw the installation of video surveillance, fire alarm and internet systems. All classrooms and laboratories feature furniture and necessary equipment. The school now also has a football pitch.

Extensive landscaping was done in the territory of the school.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the school, and wished its staff success.

***11:39

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions in the secondary school No 74 in Bakikhanov, Sabunchu district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.