President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new block of secondary school No 257 in Baku

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at a new block of secondary school No 257 named after Adalat Abbasov in Khatai district, Baku.

Report informs, the Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the works done at the new block of the school. The 1,176-seat main block of the school has 38 classrooms, three computer rooms, three laboratories, a gym, a conference hall, and a canteen. It was overhauled under the order of President Ilham Aliyev signed in 2011.

The new three-storey 672-seat block was built in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated 2014.

Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev's, President Ilham Aliyev's and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva's attention to education were installed in the foyer of the school.

The block houses 24 classrooms, a computer room, and physics, chemistry and biology laboratories.

Video surveillance and fire alarm systems were installed in the building. The new block is supplied with internet, furniture, and other necessary equipment. The landscaping work was done, green areas were created, lightning system was installed in the yard of the school.