Milli Majlis MP: Venice Commission's stand is not a diktat for Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Negative opinion by the Venice Commission on the referendum on September 26, 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan is regrettable'.

A member of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Legal Policy and State Building Committee, member of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Political Council Malahat Ibrahimgizi told Report.

The MP said that this is a vote at the request of the people.

M.Ibrahimgizi added that the Referendum Act draft has been submitted to the Constitutional Court by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: 'Initiative groups, registered at the Central Election Commission, have supported this idea. In general, the people also supports amendments to the Constitution, which is the main law in the country'.

The MP noted that the Venice Commission's stand is not a diktat for Azerbaijan.

M.Ibrahimgizi stressed that the commission's opinion on the referendum cannot affect the general process.