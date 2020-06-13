Top

Having utility problems during strict quarantine? Call 108

From today, 108 "Call" Centers of "ASAN service" will provide citizens with specialized assistance in a strict quarantine regime. Report informs, during the period of restrictions, persons with dialysis can apply for hospitalization to the relevant medical institutions by dialing 108 of the "ASAN service."

Besides, citizens who have struggled to contact the hotlines for ambulances, utilities (electricity, water, gas, elevators) and other necessary emergencies will be connected to the required service areas by calling the 108 "Call" Center.

According to the analysis of the country's sanitary-epidemiological situation, a high incidence of the infection has recently been registered in Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, and Salyan districts. In this regard, to reduce the rate of the COVID-19 infection and minimize its possible implications, a tightened quarantine regime will be applied in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020.

