Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ AZN 10 023 891 will be allocated to Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2017.

Report informs, this is envisaged in draft of 2017 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This figure was AZN 8 945 453 in 2016.

Funds to be allocated in 2017 are more by AZN 1 078 438 than in 2016.