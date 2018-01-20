CEC begins preparations for presidential elections in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Voter lists are being clarified in connection with the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said to journalists.

He noted that, as in previous years, preparations for elections have begun in early January: "Currently, we are working on clarifying the voter lists. Clarifications at the level of polling stations will be completed before February 5. Then the information collected on the sites will be brought to the districts and the work will be completed by the end of May”.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for October 17 this year.