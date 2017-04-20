Baku hosts conference on Islamic Solidarity Games' strengthening cultural ties of countries

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ With the organizational support of the Press Council of Azerbaijan, Baku has today hosted a conference on announcement of “Year of the Islamic Solidarity” and Islamic Solidarity Games' strengthening cultural ties between Islamic countries.

Report informs, Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov said that hosting the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan is not accidental.

He noted that Azerbaijan is Islamic country, there are cultural monuments in the country, which reflects the values of Islam: "Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. People of different religions live freely in country. The country has more than 2,000 mosques. We believe that the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held at the highest level."

Youth and Sports Minister Intigam Babayev said that Azerbaijan has experience in organizing such games: “Hosting European Games was a test. Azerbaijan was able to get out of this trial. Islamic Solidarity Games are going to happen in the future. This issue is in the spotlight of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. Azerbaijan is ready for these games. Volunteers demonstrated professionalism in European Games. We are working with volunteers. Because foreigners coming to the country should be given full information and their questions must be answered. These kind of games are promoting the country”.

Officer of the Presidential Administration BehruzHasanov spoke about the importance of the Islamic Solidarity Games. He said that there is a need for solidarity regarding the Islamic religion, Azerbaijan continues working in this direction.

Later, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev informed about the work done by the organization in this regard. The event continued with speeches.