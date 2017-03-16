Azerbaijani President pardons 425 persons

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On pardoning a number of prisoners".

Report informs, an order was given due to the appeals of convicted persons, their family members, the Human Rights Commissioner, human rights organizations, addressed to the President of Azerbaijan basing on personality, health, family situation, considering the behavior of convicted persons, based on the principles of humanism, in accordance with the Article 109.22 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Member of Pardon Commission Alimammad Nuriyev told that the respective order pardons 425 prisoners: “The order releases 412 people from prison and exempts 11 people from various sentences. At the same time, life imprisonment of two persons were replaced with different terms”.