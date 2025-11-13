Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan to host OTS Solidarity NGO Forum

    Domestic policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 20:38
    Azerbaijan to host OTS Solidarity NGO Forum

    The Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Azerbaijan from November 23 to 26, Report informs.

    The forum"s official opening ceremony will be held at Baku"s Gulustan Palace on November 24.

    The forum will feature panel discussions on the Zangezur Corridor and the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan next year.

    The event will bring together around 300 representatives of NGOs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary and Northern Cyprus.

    The First Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani and Kazakh NGOs will also be held on the sidelines of the event.

    The forum will then continue in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, aiming to establish the OTS Member States" NGO Platform, comprising NGOs from eight countries.

