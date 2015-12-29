Autumn session of Milli Majlis ends

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Autumn session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) completed.

Report informs, Parliament Chairman Ogtay Asadov congratulated all MPs on occasion of 31 December - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

The speaker congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of all members of the parliament and wished success in hard work.

Autumn session of parliament announced closed with playing the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.